Neil Young and Bruce Cockburn are among the latest inductees into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Both musicians will join Montreal rock band Beau Dommage and French-Canadian composer Stephane Venne as the four artists honoured this year for their musical contributions.

The induction ceremony takes place at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Sept. 23.

Organizers say the bilingual evening will be highlighted by tributes and performances from a wide array of Canadian musicians, including Arkells, Buffy Sainte-Marie, k.d. lang, Randy Bachman and Whitehorse.

Young is considered one of the country’s most influential songwriters, having penned “Harvest Moon” and “Heart of Gold.”

Cockburn’s eclectic career has been defined by protest anthems (“If I Had a Rocket Launcher”) and love songs (“Last Night of the World”).

Beau Dommage formed in the early 1970s and became known for writing popular French folk staples, such as “La Complainte du Phoque en Alaska.”

Venne forged an active career in Quebec, writing more than 400 songs for musicians including Isabelle Pierre and Renee Claude.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony follows a five-year hiatus for the event. In 2011, the hall of fame was acquired by the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN), which began rebuilding its operations.

Report Typo/Error