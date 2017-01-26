There’s no shortage of Deer bands: We have Deerhunter, Deerhoof and Deer Tick, to say nothing of the Antlers and, why not, the Dears. And now, we add another to the group with the arrival of Common Deer, an orchestral-pop quintet specializing in strings, he-she harmonies and an unscruffy presentation. For the sake of comparison, fans of Stars and Imaginary Cities might have a brand new thing.

Two sets of siblings are involved among the bandmates who share a taste for puns and who move from instrument to instrument, with cellos, synths and drum machines sharing space in the touring van. The new EP from the young Ontarians is I, a five-song statement preceded by the single Confessions (I Should Have Known), a waltzing realization and suggestion to follow one’s heart.

The band describes its music as “post-classical with new-wave influences, weaving themes of the natural world with broader issues of modern life.” Sounds like someone wishes to separate itself from the herd.

Common Deer plays the Horseshoe Tavern as part of an Exclaim! Class of 2017 showcase, Jan. 28, 9 p.m. $10 to $12. 370 Queen St. W., 416-598-4226 or ticketfly.com.

Report Typo/Error