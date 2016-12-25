British pop singer George Michael, who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham! and continued as a solo artist, died on Sunday at his home in England. He was 53.
George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of the British group WHAM! perform in Beijing April 7, 1985.
(Associated Press)
George Michael, left, joins Harvey Goldsmith, Bono, Paul McCartney, Bob Geldof and Freddie Mercury at the Live Aid famine relief concert at Wembley Stadium, London July 13, 1985.
(Joe Schaber/Associated Press)
George Michael accepts one of his three American Music Awards Jan. 31, 1989 in Los Angeles.
(Alan Greth/Associated Press)
George Michael, 30, arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London at the start of his court action against Sony Music Entertainment Oct. 18, 1993.
(Alistair Grant/Associated Press)
George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney perform during the Live 8 concert in Hyde Park, London July 2, 2005.
(Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press)
George Michael performs during his 25 Live concert at the Wembley Stadium June 09, 2007.
(Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)
George Michael leaves a news conference for the film 'George Michael - A Different Story' in Berlin February 16, 2005.
(Tobias Schwarz/Reuters)
George Michael performs at the Forum during his "Live Global Tour" in Inglewood, California June 25, 2008.
(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
Singer George Michael performs at the Air Canada Centre on July 17, 2008.
(Jim Ross For The Globe and Mail)
George Michael performs during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012.
(Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)
George Michael poses for photographers before a news conference at the Royal Opera House in central London May 11, 2011.
(Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)