Kaytranada, a 24-year-old Haitian-Canadian producer from Montreal’s south shore raised on a diet of soul, funk and hip-hop, has won the 2016 Polaris Music Prize for his album 99.9%.

The album is the first winner in the award’s 11-year history to be explicitly steeped in the worlds of hip hop and R&B. While Kaytranada, real name Louis Kevin Celestin, did much of the production alone at home – he still lives at his mother’s house when not on tour – it features guest vocals from artists such as Craig David, Anderson .Paak and Vic Mensa and musical contributions from the likes of BadBadNotGood and River Tiber.

The prize is worth $50,000.

“It’s an honour, man,” Mr. Celestin said upon receiving the award, shouting out Montreal in French.

The Polaris Music Prize has been awarded since 2006. Folk icon Buffy Sainte-Marie won last year’s award for her album Power in the Blood. Other previous winners include Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq, electronic-pop artist Caribou, and indie bands Arcade Fire and Karkwa – the latter being the only fully francophone winner in Polaris history. There were no francophone albums shortlisted this year.

Albums released between June, 2015 and May, 2016 were eligible for this year’s prize. A group of 196 music journalists and programmers first voted for a long list of 40 albums from this period, which they then whittled down to a final 10 nominees. A group of 11 jury members were culled from the larger group and sequestered Monday to determine this year’s winner.

The nine other artists shortlisted for the prize each took home $3,000.

Many of this year’s nominated albums laid bright sounds over dark themes. Toronto’s Pup mashed lightning-fast punk riffs with road-weary words on their album The Dream is Over, while Vancouver expats White Lung softened their usual sonic assault and discussed real assault on their fourth record, Paradise. The pop albums Art Angels and Emotion, from Grimes and Carly Rae Jepsen respectively, were each backed by narratives of seeking artistic autonomy. There was Good Advice, a breakup-themed pop record from Montreal’s erstwhile autoharp artist Basia Bulat; and The Party, an album that’s far more reflective than the barn burner the name promises, by Regina’s Andy Shauf.

They were joined by Half Free, the experimental indie-pop record from U.S. Girls, the project of Toronto-via-Illinois artist Meghan Remy, and IV, by Vancouver classic-rock revivalists Black Mountain. Two electronic albums were also nominated, each dabbling in freneticism: Kaytranada’s record 99.9 per cent, which breaks bread with hip hop, and vocalist-producer Jessy Lanza’s Oh No, the followup to her Polaris-nominated 2013 debut.

The Polaris Prize is not officially affiliated with the Junos, Canada’s long-running music awards program whose winners are subdivided by genre and determined by the industry itself, rather than an independent jury of media.

Two of this year’s Polaris shortlisted artists have been critical of the 2016 Junos, held last April. After the Canadian recording academy nominated Kaytranada’s song At All, then retroactively removed it when they discovered it was too old to be eligible, the producer declared the Canadian music industry “out of touch.” And Grimes, whose acclaimed Art Angels was absent from all Juno categories, joined many Canadian artists in lamenting the lack of women among nominees.

In past years, the Polaris has been both corrective and complementary to the Junos’ long list of winners. For example, both awarded Arcade Fire with top album-award honours for The Suburbs in 2011. But while the Junos gave Ms. Tagaq the Aboriginal Album of the Year award in 2015 for the Polaris-winning Animism, neither she, nor any female artist, was nominated for the sought-after Album of the Year Juno.

Canada spent much of the past year atop the global charts, but its biggest names – Justin Bieber, Drake and the Weeknd had some of the world’s best-selling records – were not shortlisted for the 2016 prize, which does not take sales or popularity into account.

