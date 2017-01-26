Quebec artists dominated the 20th-annual Maple Blues Awards gala at Toronto’s Koerner Hall on Monday, taking home a substantial haul of trophies.

Members of the Montreal power-blues trio the Paul DesLauriers Band made the most trips to the podium, accepting awards as the year’s top entertainer and electric act, in addition to individual recognition in the drumming and bassist categories.

Big-voiced Angel Forrest won three times (vocalist, production and songwriting) and Frankie Thiffault of Montreal’s Ben Racine Band was judged horn player of the year.

A complete list of winners is available at torontobluessociety.com.

