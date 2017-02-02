Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Randy Lennox is to be awarded the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

In advance of next week’s announcement of the 2017 Juno Award nominations, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has revealed that long-time music-industry executive Randy Lennox is to be awarded this year’s Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his long-standing commitment to Canadian music.

For nearly 15 years, Lennox was chief executive of Universal Music Canada, before leaving the country’s biggest record label for a position with Bell Media, where he is president of broadcasting and content.

The award, named after Juno co-founder Walt Grealis, will be presented to Lennox on April 1 during Juno weekend festivities in Ottawa, one day before the televised gala broadcast. The nominated artists for this year’s national music awards will be revealed on Feb. 7.

