In advance of next week’s announcement of the 2017 Juno Award nominations, the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has revealed that long-time music-industry executive Randy Lennox is to be awarded this year’s Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his long-standing commitment to Canadian music.

For nearly 15 years, Lennox was chief executive of Universal Music Canada, before leaving the country’s biggest record label for a position with Bell Media, where he is president of broadcasting and content.

The award, named after Juno co-founder Walt Grealis, will be presented to Lennox on April 1 during Juno weekend festivities in Ottawa, one day before the televised gala broadcast. The nominated artists for this year’s national music awards will be revealed on Feb. 7.

