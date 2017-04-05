Hailed as the imp of the American pseudo-intellectual set – that’s some hailing – the barrelhouse pianist Stephanie Nilles is a blues-jazz scamp whose songs are titled audaciously: Love Me or I Kill You, and another one that involves an off-colour rejoinder to a ferocious animal (or a prominent indie-rock band, we’re not sure which). Born in Chicago and now based in New Orleans, the saloon-happy singer has played memorable shows in far-flung corners of the world. She’s shared a bill with Bobby McFerrin in Carnegie Hall, and has offered her interpretation of Busta Rhymes’s Break Ya Neck in the remains of a bombed-out cathedral in Nuremberg, as one does. Not a believer in social media – “Facebook is just a gateway drug to stalking” – the new bohemian Niles prefers boozier relations and curious song-based observations. Her fish bowls are vodka-based. This week she settles in at Duggan’s Brewery for a pair of free shows. First round’s on you.
Stephanie Nilles plays April 6 and 7, 8:30 p.m., Free. Duggan’s Brewery, 1346 Queen St. W., 416-588-1086.Report Typo/Error
