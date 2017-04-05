Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Nilles has played many memorable shows in far-flung corners of the world and will be in Toronto for two shows this week.
Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Hailed as the imp of the American pseudo-intellectual set – that’s some hailing – the barrelhouse pianist Stephanie Nilles is a blues-jazz scamp whose songs are titled audaciously: Love Me or I Kill You, and another one that involves an off-colour rejoinder to a ferocious animal (or a prominent indie-rock band, we’re not sure which). Born in Chicago and now based in New Orleans, the saloon-happy singer has played memorable shows in far-flung corners of the world. She’s shared a bill with Bobby McFerrin in Carnegie Hall, and has offered her interpretation of Busta Rhymes’s Break Ya Neck in the remains of a bombed-out cathedral in Nuremberg, as one does. Not a believer in social media – “Facebook is just a gateway drug to stalking” – the new bohemian Niles prefers boozier relations and curious song-based observations. Her fish bowls are vodka-based. This week she settles in at Duggan’s Brewery for a pair of free shows. First round’s on you.

Stephanie Nilles plays April 6 and 7, 8:30 p.m., Free. Duggan’s Brewery, 1346 Queen St. W., 416-588-1086.

