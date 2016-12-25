Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
British singer George Michael poses for the cameras at an event to announce his European Orchestral tour in London in 2011. (Alastair Grant/AP)
British singer George Michael poses for the cameras at an event to announce his European Orchestral tour in London in 2011. (Alastair Grant/AP)

Pop icon George Michael, 53, dies ‘peacefully at home’ Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

British pop singer George Michael, who shot to fame in the 1980s with Wham! and continued as a solo artist, died on Sunday at his home in England. He was 53.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his publicist said in a statement.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage,” the statement said.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, he once played music on the London underground train system before forming Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley in 1981. He died peacefully at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day.

More to come.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular