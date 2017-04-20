Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto’s Massey Hall was among the lesser known institutions that nabbed awards. (Glenn Lowson For The Globe and Mail)
At the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards gala on Thursday in the grand ballroom of Toronto’s Sheraton Centre Hotel, the stars received attention, but the industry underlings and machinery had moments too. So while Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush were on hand to receive the 2017 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award, and Jann Arden, 54-40 and promoter Arthur Fogel were in attendance as inductees to the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, lesser known figures and institutions were winners too. Among them: The Toronto Star’s Ben Rayner (music journalist), Warner Music Canada’s Steve Waxman (publicist), Dine Alone Records (independent label), Toronto’s Sonic Boom (independent record store), Kelowna, B.C.’s 99.9 Sun FM (radio station) and Toronto’s Massey Hall and Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre (performing arts venues). The ceremony was part of Canadian Music week, which continues to April 23. Brad Wheeler

