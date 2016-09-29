Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The final ensemble (with musicians on indigenous instruments) will be led by the trumpet-playing voyageur David Buchbinder. (Rafal Gerszak for The Globe and Mail)
The final ensemble (with musicians on indigenous instruments) will be led by the trumpet-playing voyageur David Buchbinder. (Rafal Gerszak for The Globe and Mail)

New Canadian Global Music Orchestra to find Toronto's multicultural sound Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What does Toronto’s multiculturalism sound like? The Royal Conservatory of Music wants to know. To that end, the educational body has decided to form the New Canadian Global Music Orchestra, an initiative involving a dozen or so musicians who come from across the world but who now reside in the GTA. A casting call resulted in applications from more than 100 players from 47 countries, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. Auditions are in process; the final ensemble (with musicians on indigenous instruments) will be led by the trumpet-playing voyageur David Buchbinder. It all culminates in a concert at Koerner Hall on June 2, 2017, in celebration of Canada’s sesquicentennial. (For ticket information: rcmusic.ca)

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

Also on The Globe and Mail

Orchestra mashes up Kanye West with Beethoven (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog