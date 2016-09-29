What does Toronto’s multiculturalism sound like? The Royal Conservatory of Music wants to know. To that end, the educational body has decided to form the New Canadian Global Music Orchestra, an initiative involving a dozen or so musicians who come from across the world but who now reside in the GTA. A casting call resulted in applications from more than 100 players from 47 countries, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe. Auditions are in process; the final ensemble (with musicians on indigenous instruments) will be led by the trumpet-playing voyageur David Buchbinder. It all culminates in a concert at Koerner Hall on June 2, 2017, in celebration of Canada’s sesquicentennial. (For ticket information: rcmusic.ca)Report Typo/Error
