Three songs you need to hear: Sean Michaels’s playlist of the week

I’ve been struck very strongly by a line tweeted by a friend, the writer and film producer Stuart Henderson. Mocking Trump, he wrote, is no longer any fun. Since the election “it’s like laughter in the dark … a joke in a eulogy”.

Obviously there’s still a role for satire, and for some kind of comic relief. But every time I tell a snarky joke I wonder whether it’s at my own expense. I don’t want to be fiddling while Rome burns, sharing memes as the world ends. One ought to be careful, making light of something heavy. It extends beyond the incoming American president. When so much is failing, can we afford to crack wise?

The secret, I think, is not to deny the spot we’re in. Not to let yourself eject. There are jokes that relinquish concern, letting the teller skim smugly away. Others stay present, stare grimly at the churn.

This week I wanted to share three songs, all of them relatively new, all of which feel like they somehow accomplish this trick, laughing in the dark – and each with different tactics.

<a href="http://souterraine.biz/album/les-jours-heureux">Les jours heureux by Mohamed Lamouri & Groupe Mostla</a>





Mohamed Lamouri and Groupe Mostla – “Tgoul maaraft” (2017)

First, Tgoul maaraft, by the Algerian-born musician Mohamed Lamouri. Lamouri has lived in Paris since 2003, where he won a cult following as a subway busker – singing raï, a kind of Algerian folk music, accompanied by a cheap Casio keyboard. On this song (free online) he’s swapped the synthesizer for a small, indie-ish band. The combo’s electric guitar and bass figures mix with Lamouri’s hoarse, wordless doo-loo-loos to cast a wry, unsettled mood: it reminds me, oddly, of Twin Peaks’ off-kilter comedy, the kind of joke that’s still dripping with yesterday’s dreads.

The Luyas – Self-Unemployed (2017)

The Luyas’ humour’s a little drier. Founded in Montreal 10 years ago, they have long been one of Canada’s best, and most voracious, art-rock bands. Self-Unemployed, from their upcoming fourth LP, begins as a roiling squall of guitars and organ. Soon they’ve locked into a machine-shop groove, sparks flying, with Jessie Stein tossing throw-away slogans. Then they get (un)serious: “Ho-ho-ho,” Stein sing-songs, “when you don’t / make / money.” In time, the rest of the band are sing-songing it, too, like weary automatons. The refrain’s not ironic, depressed, or bitter – it’s droll and resilient, like the best of us today, grinning through our tears.



<a href="http://grouper.bandcamp.com/album/paradise-valley">Paradise Valley by Grouper</a>

Grouper – Headache (2016)

And finally there’s Grouper. The project of Portland musician Liz Harris, Grouper’s work feels like music that’s been allowed not to cohere. Haze, drone and echo, voices down a hallway – sometimes it’s a little listless, more atmosphere than songwriting. But Headache, released late last year, has a whole form, a full shape. Perhaps it’s about the bloom of a migraine. Perhaps that’s just a metaphor. As Harris sings of loneliness and letdown, it’s hard to make out her words. “The error lies in hoping,” she sings (I think) – and you’d be forgiven for thinking that Headache’s all pure bummer.



But there’s a turn. Gradually, eventually, and the moment’s almost choral: Harris meets her own voice, high harmonies like light through stained glass. The melancholy doesn’t disappear, it doesn’t need to – it’s as if Grouper’s lifted a prism to it, showing how much else there’s yet to feel.