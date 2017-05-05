The Toronto Symphony Orchestra is about to embark on its second international tour in three years, a major, four-country, seven-concert excursion that, for the first time, will see the orchestra perform in Israel, as well as in Vienna, Prague and the German cities of Regensburg and Essen. Among other accomplishments, the tour – which kicks off May 11 in Jerusalem – will highlight a contemporary Canadian composition, Jordan Pal’s Iris; feature an internationally recognized Canadian pianist, the wunderkind Jan Lisiecki; and show off the TSO at the end of long-time music director, Peter Oundjian’s tenure.

The genesis of the tour goes back to the previous TSO administration of Jeff Melanson, and has taken several twists and turns in the succeeding years. Orchestral touring is rare these days, because it’s expensive. The previous TSO tour, in 2014, cost nearly $2-million to mount. And touring to Israel, for North American orchestras, is even rarer, partly because of political sensitivities, partly because of increased costs to do with the region.

The TSO was still fundraising for the project less than a week before it was scheduled to begin. And for an organization that just managed to avoid a financial meltdown last fiscal year, the stakes for this tour are high. It has even been suggested by some observers that the tour may have factored into the still-unexplained mass resignation of several TSO board members late last fall. Interestingly, one of those resignations – actually the first – was that of Renette Berman, whose family foundation is one of the leading patrons of the tour.

However, whatever may have gone on behind the scenes, on the basis of a pretour concert the TSO gave on Wednesday night in Toronto (one of two), featuring repertoire they’re taking with them to Europe and the Middle East, the results on stage over the 11 days of the tour should prove to be sparkling and exceptional.

The main feature on Wednesday night was an assured performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s perennial favourite, Scheherazade. This is a work the TSO has performed many times, and has recorded as well. It’s in their bones, and it showed. Oundjian led a zesty, energetic performance, but Scheherazade is actually as much a collection of solos as anything else. And the TSO’s performance will probably enlighten European audiences as to the excellence of those otherwise anonymous TSO players sitting in front of those identical music stands on stage. The excellence began with concert master Jonathan Crow’s sweet, sensuous violin solos (he plays the famous Arabian Nights storyteller in the musical fables that unfold in the score), but grew to include almost too many names to mention – but I’ll try to mention as many as possible. Those include harpist Heidi Van Hoesen Gorton, mostly in accompaniment to Crow, maybe the TSO’s best, underappreciated musician, and then expanded to cellist Joseph Johnson, floutist Nora Shulman, Joaquin Valdepenas’s clarinet, Neil Deland’s horn, Michael Sweeney’s bassoon, Vanessa Fralick’s trombone, Andrew McCandless’s trumpet, a vast percussion section and I’m still leaving people out. All performed their exposed parts with élan, confidence and supreme musicality.

But if the Rimsky-Korsakov was the audience favourite of the evening, perhaps the greatest revelation was a very modern piece by Pierre Boulez – well, actually, not that modern, begun in 1948, so almost 70 years old – a song cycle, Le soleil des eaux. The TSO seldom ventures into the postmodern world of Boulez, but, based on Wednesday’s experience, they should do so far more often. Yes, the musical language couldn’t be further removed from the Rimsky-Korsakov, but actually that’s not as true as you might think. Whether through film scores or TV shows, even some pop music, those refined textures of the early Boulez – the Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun on acid – are relatively familiar. And extremely beautiful. Especially when performed with the conviction and taste afforded by the marvellous soprano Carla Huhtanen. Huhtanen is another musician too often overlooked in Toronto’s musical scene. Not that she isn’t active – quite the contrary. You’ll see her in an Opera Atelier production, on the Canadian Opera Company stage, working hard at Soundstreams’s Electric Messiah, singing Steve Reich. She’s an amazingly versatile performer, but really understands “new” music. Her soaring, bright soprano cut right through the texts of surrealist poet René Char, which Boulez sets in Le soleil, and from her first note the audience was in her hands. Peter Oundjian and the orchestra provided sympathetic accompaniment, delicate when needed, boisterous when needed. The Soundstreams Choir 21 added their fine voices to the second poem in the set. Unfortunately, the TSO will only be presenting the Boulez once on the tour, as part of a Boulez Festival in Vienna. Otherwise, the repertoire is fairly standard. Along with Scheherazade, the orchestra will present Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra, the Schumann Piano Concerto with Jan Lisiecki, the Brahms Violin Concerto with Russian violinist Maxim Vengerov, the Dvorak Seventh Symphony, along with a new composition by Jordan Pal and music by the late Czech-Canadian composer Oskar Morawetz.

The Toronto Symphony, still on the lookout for a new permanent chief executive officer and a music director to replace Oundjian, is at a crossroads in both its artistic and administrative development. In some ways, this tour – expensive, complex, ambitious – marks the end of one era at the orchestra and the beginning of another.

