Devin Cuddy is among the talent on the bill for The Cameron House’s anniversary party on Saturday. (Jen Squires)
They call it The Cameron House, but the alt-country bohemia of the beery Queen Street West bar and music venue is more a home than a house. And it has been for 35 years, which is long enough to cover musical residencies of Jim Cuddy and Blue Rodeo in the 1980s and now Cuddy’s piano-playing offspring Devin Cuddy in the 2010s. The younger Cuddy is among the talent on the bill for the venue’s anniversary party on Saturday, a night for saluting legacy and wrapping oneself in camaraderie as comfortable as the red velvet drapes behind the iconic stage. Cameron House 35th Anniversary, Oct. 15, 9 p.m. $15 (available at venue only). 408 Queen St. W., 416-703-0811.

