The Canadian Cancer Society and the Sunnybrook Foundation say the Tragically Hip’s recent tour has raised more than $1-million for brain cancer research in Canada.

The Sunnybrook Foundation says donations totalling nearly $800,000 have been made to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

The fund – named for the band’s lead singer – is designed to give brain cancer researchers the tools to help beat brain cancers that are currently unbeatable.

Dr. Sian Bevan of the Canadian Cancer Society says the almost $400,000 in donations it has received will support Canadian Cancer Trials Group – which is based out of Queen’s University in the Hip’s hometown of Kingston, Ont. – as it tests new ways to treat or manage cancer.

Downie revealed earlier this year that he’s battling terminal brain cancer, and fans flocked to concerts this summer as the Hip embarked on a 15-show tour that ended in Kingston late last month.

Sunnybrook and the Cancer Society say the donations have come from bake sales, raffles, concert viewing parties and ticket sales, as thousands of fans have translated their emotional response to Downie’s diagnosis into action.

