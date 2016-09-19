Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Tragically Hip performs in Vancouver on July, 24, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Tragically Hip performs in Vancouver on July, 24, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Tragically Hip tour raises more than $1-million for brain cancer research Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Canadian Cancer Society and the Sunnybrook Foundation say the Tragically Hip’s recent tour has raised more than $1-million for brain cancer research in Canada.

The Sunnybrook Foundation says donations totalling nearly $800,000 have been made to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

The fund – named for the band’s lead singer – is designed to give brain cancer researchers the tools to help beat brain cancers that are currently unbeatable.

Dr. Sian Bevan of the Canadian Cancer Society says the almost $400,000 in donations it has received will support Canadian Cancer Trials Group – which is based out of Queen’s University in the Hip’s hometown of Kingston, Ont. – as it tests new ways to treat or manage cancer.

Downie revealed earlier this year that he’s battling terminal brain cancer, and fans flocked to concerts this summer as the Hip embarked on a 15-show tour that ended in Kingston late last month.

Sunnybrook and the Cancer Society say the donations have come from bake sales, raffles, concert viewing parties and ticket sales, as thousands of fans have translated their emotional response to Downie’s diagnosis into action.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Tragically Hip fans send messages to Gord Downie (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog