Approaching the U.S. presidential inauguration, musicians lined up on either side of the aisle. There was Sam & Dave’s Sam Moore, “honoured to perform” at a concert for his new President, and cockalorum co-headliners Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down. There were dissenters such as Audioslave, Jackson Browne and Chuck D.



But the story that best summed up the madness and anguish of the present American moment was that of the Bruce Springsteen cover band. When the Boss refused to play the Garden State Presidential Inaugural Gala, the party’s organizers went and bought the next best thing. For the past 37 years, the B Street Band have devoted their lives to simulating Springsteen.



“C’mon, we’re a bar band,” B Street founder Will Forte initially told Rolling Stone. “[We’re] non-political … We’re hired to do things and we don’t look at what the repercussions are.” Forte and his bandmates claimed they needed the money, that they were under contract and that this was just the latest in a series of impartial inauguration appearances. Yet the B Street Band did eventually drop out. And I’ve never heard such melancholy from the leader of a wedding band. “When I started this band 37 years ago, it was only about performing and making people happy,” Forte said in a follow-up interview. “I’m worn out, the band’s worn out,” but they literally can’t afford to quit. “My wife’s a school teacher; makes $52,000 a year,” he said. “So where am I going with this? There’s nowhere for me to go.”



It’s as if the apathetic tribute act had finally noticed the tenor of the times, the colour of the sky. Trump’s taking office. Maybe the answer’s in different Springsteen songs.

After almost two years, unfortunately, this is the last of these columns. So let me leave you with a treasure, a favourite, in honour of you and America, hope and possibility, all the rays light on a January afternoon. Although I’m not a Springsteen nut, I came across this bootleg years ago, and it still makes me happier than most things, more alive and inspired. It’s there on YouTube: 24-year-old Springsteen, a lucky young matador, his first time on the radio. He’s singing this song as if he just discovered it, scrawled in his notebook. You can hear the smile on Bruce’s lips, the thrill in his heart – you can hear him shaggily yay at the end of the recording. He has a friend on squeezebox and a friend on saxophone, he has cartoon poetry and loopy ad libs. He has nothing and everything, a life stretched out before him, so many unmet friends and a song he’ll use to greet them.



Sean Michaels received the 2014 Scotiabank Giller Prize for his novel Us Conductors. He is the editor of the music blog Said the Gramophone.