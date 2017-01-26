Since 1992, Greg Keelor and Blue Rodeo have been singing Lost Together, a song about community that takes on more anthemic resonance as the years go by. And they have gone by: The band’s latest release, 1000 Arms, is its 15th studio album.

“In your eyes I see that perfect world,’ Keelor, 62, sings on Lost Together, “I hope that doesn't sound too weird.” It didn’t, and it doesn’t.

We asked the Blue Rodeo balladeer what he’s been grooving to lately.

What he’s reading: “After I read Madeleine Thien’s novel Do Not Say We Have Nothing I really wanted to play again. But I mean really play from my heart and my soul and take nothing for granted.”

What he recently enjoyed: “Doug Paisley’s weekly Golden Country Classics shows at the Cameron House, on Wednesdays (6 to 8 p.m.). Seeing him made me feel like I just walked into the Palomino Club, in North Hollywood, circa 1970, to hear some cosmic Canadian country.”

What he’s looking forward to: “It’s winter, so Blue Rodeo goes on the road. We started in Thunder Bay on Jan. 11 and we’re finishing in Kitchener on Feb. 28. See ya soon.”

Blue Rodeo plays Massey Hall, Feb. 2 and 3, 8 p.m. $59.50 to $79.50. 178 Victoria St., 1-855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.com

