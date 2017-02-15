Music inspired by watercraft is nothing new – The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, Yellow Submarine and Row, Row, Row Your Boat come to mind – but music actually made on the water is much less common. Which brings us to the Canadian singer-songwriter Danny Michel, whose latest album Khlebnikov was written and recorded on the Russian icebreaker Kapitan Khlebnikov. Speaking of icebreakers, we asked Michel if he’s read any good books lately. Turns out he has.

What he’s reading: “I recently started Born a Crime, by the comedian and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. It’s an amazing coming-of-age story during the twilight of apartheid in South Africa. Incredible stories from his inspiring life. A great read, especially in these bizarre political times.”

What he’s watching: “Baskets is an American black-comedy series on FX created by Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis and Jonathan Krisel. Hilarious and painfully real, it’s about a failed clown (Galifianakis) who becomes a rodeo clown in Bakersfield, Calif. If you’re having a bad day, you’re guaranteed to feel better after watching a day in the life of Chip Baskets.”

What he’s listening to: “Right at this moment, it’s Bob Dylan’s Tempest, from 2012. A perfect album in my opinion: astonishing lyrics, killer band, great production. And the older Bob gets, the better his voice sounds to me. He can put more character into one word than any singer I’ve ever heard.”

Danny Michel performs Khlebnikov: An Evening of Stories, Science and Song on Feb. 23 and 24, 8 p.m. $59.50. Harbourfront Centre Theatre, 231 Queens Quay W., 416-973-4000 or harbourfrontcentre.com

Report Typo/Error