Measha Brueggergosman is embarking on a 10-date Canadian tour. (LOK NG)
“Early in my career I felt like I was on a train that I couldn’t stop, but now it’s quite good,” says Measha Brueggergosman, the dazzling Canadian soprano. “You spend so much time building and slaving and scheming and hustling. I hustle still, but I’ve learned an economy of movement.” Brueggergosman’s new album is Songs of Freedom, a collection of spirituals. As she prepared for a 10-date Canadian tour, we spoke to her about the things that help keep her keepin’ on.

What she’s watching: “How I organize my TV viewing is that I watch a main thing and then I palette cleanse with another thing. I’ve been watching the Netflix sci-fi drama Sense8. It’s a hive of eight minds all around the world, and they’re connected kinetically and spiritually. They’re all hot and they all speak different languages. I love it for its sense of community and warmth, but it’s also very lustful. I palette cleanse that with The Good Place, the NBC comedy starring Kristen Bell. It’s about a case of mistaken identity and the afterlife, and that’s all I’m going to say.”

What she’s listening to:The Potter’s Touch, a religious podcast with Bishop T.D. Jakes. It’s so black – there’s no other way I can describe it. I find that the sermons of Bishop T.D. Jakes have really gotten me through the last year. I save them for plane rides, to listen to offline. I’m learning new life skills. I’m completing my circle, as my mother says, and the sermons help me with that.”

Measha Brueggergosman plays Harbourfront Centre Theatre, Feb. 12, 3 p.m., $39.50 to $49.50. 231 Queens Quay W., 416-973-4000 or harbourfrontcentre.com

