Star singer Amy Millan. (Norman Wang)
Brad Wheeler

If there’s a voice more suited to a concert called the Dream Serenade than the one belonging to Amy Millan, we haven’t heard it. The Stars singer lends her pipes to a benefit that supports children with developmental disabilities and celebrates their caregivers. The Globe and Mail asked Millan to let us in on her passions.

What she’s watching: “The British drama Scott & Bailey on Netflix is a must – the Cagney & Lacey of Manchester. I devoured all five seasons and am feeling blue that they will not make another. I hang out with a lot of dudes in my industry, so binge watching the great repartee between the women in this show was pure bliss.”

What she’s reading: “I have become obsessed with audio books. My criteria is that the author has to be reading it themselves, and better if it is drenched in humour. I just recently finished Nora Ephron’s I Feel Bad About My Neck, which was hilarious. Also, books by Tina Fey, Carrie Fisher and David Sedaris are sure winners. I give these a lot as gifts if there is a friend who needs a cheerful distraction from tough times.”

What she’s looking forward to: “In April, Torquil Campbell is doing The Rockefeller Project, his one-man show about the German murderer and imposter Clark Rockefeller (a.k.a. Christian Gerhartsreiter) with Crow’s Theatre. He has been working on it for a few years so I’m really excited to see it come to fruition. I’ve shared a stage with him with Stars for 16 years so I look forward to being in the audience watching him do his thing.”

The Dream Serenade benefit concert happens Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $25 to $100, Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St., 416-872-4255 or masseyhall.com.

