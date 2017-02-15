Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Film director Claude Jutra, left, shown with actors Jacques Gagnon and Jean Duceppe filming Mon Oncle Antoine, c. 1971. The film will air on Cuban state television as part of deal the NFB signed with the broadcaster.
Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

The National Film Board is many things, including timely. In the gloomiest month, the NFB is heading to Cuba, where Canada is currently participating as a guest of honour at the Havana International Book Fair. Last week it was announced that the NFB had signed a deal with Cuban state television to broadcast Spanish versions of nine of its documentaries, animated shorts and one drama, Claude Jutra’s Mon oncle Antoine from 1971. Not included in the deal are the NFB docs Song for Cuba and Waiting for Fidel.

