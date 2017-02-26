-
US actress Viola Davis delivers an emotional speech after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Fences."
(Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali accepts his award.
(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Charlize Theron (L) and US actress Shirley MacLaine arrive on stage to present the Best Foreign Language Film award.
(Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
Singer Sting performs Best Original Song nominee "The Empty Chair."
(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Taraji P. Henson , Octavia Spencer (R), Janelle Monae (L) and Katherine Johnson (in wheelchair) present for Best Documentary Feature.
(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Dev Patel smiles at the Oscars.
(Powers Imagery//Invision/AP)
Director Ezra Edelman (R) speaks beside producer Caroline Waterlow after they won Best Documentary Feature award for "O.J. Made In America."
(Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
Meryl Streep stands for applause at the Oscars.
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Justin Timberlake performs songs from best original song nominee "Can't Stop the Feeling," from “Trolls."
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Host Jimmy Kimmel delivers the opening monologue.
(Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
Busy Phillips arrives on the red carpet.
(Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)
Presenters Kate McKinnon and Jason Bateman.
(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
Colleen Atwood, winner of Best Costume Design for the film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."
(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
