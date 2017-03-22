Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Bob Curry Fellowship, a program offered at Second City’s Chicago and Toronto locations, was launched by the organization’s diversity and training center divisions. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Second City Toronto announced the performers for the Bob Curry Fellowship, a program offered at Second City’s Chicago and Toronto locations, launched by the organization’s diversity and training center divisions. The 2017 recipients for Toronto are Nicky Nasrallah, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, Franco Nguyen, Foad HP, Paul Barnes, Jonathan Shaboo, David Travaglio, Tim Blair, Andrea Marston, Kayla Lakhani, Celeste Yim, Isabel Kanaan, Alia Rasul, Liza Paul and Aliya Kanani. They will write and perform an original sketch revue (directed by Nigel Downer), to be presented at a Second City showcase on April 24.

