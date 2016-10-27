Tegan and Sara

Tegan Quin and Sara Quin: She’s a little bit pop, and so is she. On their eighth album, Love You to Death, the Calgary-born lookalike twins continue their makeover from cult-favourite acerbic folk-rockers to mainstream dance-pop providers. They haven’t lost their touch for intimate lyricism along the way, however, and neither have they dropped their old indie-minded audience. A sublime, sure-footed transformation continues. Oct. 28, 8 p.m. $46 to $66. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St., 855-985-5000 ticketmaster.ca.

International Festival of Authors

It was 1980 when the inaugural IFOA happened, with a mandate to bring together the best writers of contemporary literature. Nothing’s changed. Margaret Atwood would have been between novels back then – Life Before Man came in 1979; Bodily Harm arrived by 1981 – and now the literary powerhouse delivers her latest work, Hag-Seed, a retelling of Shakespeare’s The Tempest. What’s past is prologue, and on Sunday (the last day of this year’s festival) the acclaimed author chats with the actor and writer Susan Coyne. Oct. 30, 5 p.m. $30 (includes signed copy of book). Fleck Dance Theatre, 207 Queens Quay W., 416-973-4000 or ifoa.org.

Tea House

The novelist and playwright Lao She died under awful circumstances as a shamed “counterrevolutionary” during China’s Cultural Revolution in 1966, but his work survives him. His significant play Tea House, long a signature production of the Beijing People’s Art Theatre, is at once a turbulent trip through a half-century of social upheaval and a slice of unstable urban life, as seen within the walls of a tea-sipping emporium. Nov. 2 and 3, 7:30 p.m. $48 to $268. Mississauga Living Arts Centre, 4141 Living Arts Dr., Mississauga, 905-306-6000 or livingartscentre.ca.

Alessia Cara

Video killed the radio star? Not really, generally, and not at all in the case of Alessia Cara, the Brampton-bred warbler whose YouTube beginnings instigated a full-blown pop-chart career. Best known for her multi-platinum hits Here and Wild Things, the R&B upstart keeps her momentum humming along with a headlining gig at Massey Hall next week and placement on the upcoming Disney film Moana. Cara will accompany the end credits with the song How Far I’ll Go, which, when it comes to her, is a statement, not a question. Nov. 2, 8 p.m. $39.50 to $59.50. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St., 416-872-4255 or roythomson.com.

Yto Barrada: Faux Guide

What was once the floor of an ancient ocean – with swimming creatures 10-feet long, and that’s no fish story – is now an arid space, home to a tough-go trade of excavating, preparing, forging and selling fossils. With her new body of work Faux Guide, the Paris-born Moroccan Yto Barrada is your guide to the fossil industry along the so-called “Dinosaur Road” in the Sahara Desert. A trance-like film (Faux Depart) is part of a sort of personal museum, one that holds photographs and ideas on geology and the fetishization of foreign objects. To Jan. 2, 2017. Free. Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery, 231 Queens Quay W., 416-973-4949 or thepowerplant.org.

Report Typo/Error