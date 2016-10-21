Irish-Canadian teen Amybeth McNulty has landed the lead role in an upcoming “Anne of Green Gables” adaptation that will screen on Netflix and CBC-TV.

Fourteen-year-old McNulty beat out about 1,900 actors from around the world for the role of orphan heroine Anne Shirley.

CBC says McNulty was born in Ireland and is based in Donegal. She has Canadian citizenship via her mother, who is from Calgary.

McNulty has been acting since age six and has appeared in numerous productions, including the film “Morgan” and the TV series “Agatha Raisin.”

The cast also includes Geraldine James and R.H. Thomson as siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, who adopt Anne.

Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel, the series began production in Prince Edward Island in September and is now in Ontario.

