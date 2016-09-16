Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Long-time Jeopardy host Alex Trebek is pictured in Toronto on June 11, 2013. (Matthew Sherwood For The Globe and Mail)
Long-time Jeopardy host Alex Trebek is pictured in Toronto on June 11, 2013. (Matthew Sherwood For The Globe and Mail)

Canadians contestants are welcome back on Jeopardy Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

On the popular American quiz show “Jeopardy,” the question might read: These people can compete once again.

The answer: Who are Canadian contestants?

“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebeck, who was born in Ontario, says in a news release that he’s pleased Canadians will be allowed to apply for the show once again.

Privacy laws had prohibited Canucks from the online test site, but Trebeck says he looks forward to seeing more of his fellow citizens on the show soon.

Benn Millman of Port Moody, B.C., was on “Jeopardy” last season, and thought he might be the final Canadian to participate unless the show changed its rules.

Registration for online contestant testing opened Monday for the show’s 33rd season in syndication.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Alex Trebek sends 'best wishes' to the people of Fort McMurray (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog