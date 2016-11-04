Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Comedian Dave Chappelle will host Saturday Night Live on November 12. (ERIN PATRICE O'BRIEN/AP)
Comedian Dave Chappelle will host Saturday Night Live on November 12. (ERIN PATRICE O'BRIEN/AP)

Dave Chappelle to host Saturday Night Live on November 12 Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to host NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 12, marking his debut appearance on the show. He will be joined by hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest.

Chappelle’s comedy career includes movie roles in “The Nutty Professor,” ”Con Air“ and ”Blue Streak.“

In 2003, he achieved heightened fame and critical acclaim headlining his Comedy Central sketch series, “Chappelle’s Show,” until his abrupt exit early in its third season.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Why Bernie Sanders wants Larry David to keep impersonating him on SNL (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog