The kids from Netflix’s Stranger Things were cute, cool and adorable. There’s that. The sizzle that surrounded them when they appeared on the red carpet and were interviewed was a testament to the continuing power of contemporary television to seduce everyone. There’s that.

But there’s this: The Television Academy and the vast army of people who vote in such things summoned up the courage to nominate new and deserving talent and shows for Emmy awards, and then delivered, mostly. Diversity and excellence – the Emmy Awards have it over the Oscars already.

If you said that TV’s biggest night, as they call it in Los Angeles, was a routine acknowledgment of the usual suspects, you would not win an award for outstanding statement of the obvious. You would be wrong. The Emmy Awards on Sunday night was a fun, zippy broadcast for the most part, and the establishment won a handful of awards, but the strength, artistic superiority and strangeness of TV was on full, glaring display. Even Canadian Tatiana Maslany finally won for Orphan Black an overdue acknowledgment of extraordinary work playing multiple characters on a show that is, really about her, not the tangled story she inhabits.

There was some expectation that many of the deserving recent performances and new nominees would be left looking on as Game of Thrones, Veep and Modern Family took home tons of awards. That didn’t happen. Instead The People vs O.J. Simpson took a ton of Emmys and deservedly. The series and its baroque style of dramatizing a key event in recent American history won and won again, emphatically sending a message about the innovation and artistry that resides in cable TV now. It also delivered a message about the channel FX challenging HBO for superiority in programming. There was also an unexpected nod to the utterly new as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series went to Rami Malek for his extraordinary work, anchoring the excellent Mr. Robot.

It was good TV, unusually so for an awards show, and that was mainly thanks to host Jimmy Kimmel, who took the show this way and that, sometimes into the outer limits of taste but always funny. At one point there was an announcement that multiple Emmy winner Dr. Bill Cosby would appear next. And Kimmel strolled back on-stage to say, “Don’t worry, he’s not really here, I just wanted to see what you guys would do.” Nobody had applauded, to the relief of a watching world.

In truth there aren’t enough Emmys to reward all the excellence across network, cable and streaming platforms. Somebody has to be snubbed and that somebody might have done excellent work. There were some categories in which it was truly hard to pick a deserving winner. But the important thing is that the energy of television as a storytelling medium was on full display.

For years the Emmys amounted to a hard-to-watch, insider awards show because the same-old, same-old was rewarded each year. The knock against the Emmy Awards was that only older voters actually paid attention, and then only paid attention to old favourites. That’s not the case now.

Television is now so vast and expansive in the amount of great productions.

British TV was everywhere at the Emmy Awards – there were Brit contenders in many categories, including the John le Carré adaptation The Night Manager, Luther, Sherlock, War and Peace, Downton Abbey and Catastrophe, and it was a very big night for the BBC, which had 22 nominations, but the old principle that prestigious wards in acting and writing went to British productions did not hold up. The fact that Dame Maggie Smith won again for Downton Abbey was, in fact, am enduring source of comedy for Kimmel for much of the broadcast.

It’s true that HBO’s Game of Thrones and Veep repeated their wins as best drama and comedy respectively. The two wins had been predicted, yet there was little that was predictable about this awards show.

There were signals throughout that there is a change that is ongoing even in the stuffy traditions of the Television Academy. It was large-scale and small-scale, from Tatiana Maslany’s win to the fact that Last Week Tonight With John Oliver won best variety talk show, a category that has almost automatically been won by The Daily Show for years. The Daily Show failed to get a nomination this year.

Things change and what changed this year was that the Emmy Awards was not only fun to watch but an accurate reflection of the superbness of television as it exists now.

