Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This May 15, 2013 file photo shows Phil Robertson, the family patriarch the Robertsons of the television series, "Duck Dynasty," posing for a photograph at his home in western Ouachita Parish in Monroe, La. The "Duck Dynasty" family says its A&E series will end after this season. Their announcement was paired with the debut episode of the show's 11th season on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. (Margaret Croft/AP)
This May 15, 2013 file photo shows Phil Robertson, the family patriarch the Robertsons of the television series, "Duck Dynasty," posing for a photograph at his home in western Ouachita Parish in Monroe, La. The "Duck Dynasty" family says its A&E series will end after this season. Their announcement was paired with the debut episode of the show's 11th season on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. (Margaret Croft/AP)

Television

‘Duck Dynasty’ coming to an end after 11 seasons on A&E Add to ...

Elizabeth Wagmeister

LOS ANGELES — Reuters

Published

Last updated

“Duck Dynasty” is coming to an end.

The A&E reality show, revolving around the Robertson family, will wrap up after its current 11th season, which premiered tonight.

Ending the show was a joint decision between the cast and the network. Knowing that the series would be coming to an end, the Robertson family decided to make the announcement at the top of the new season so that fans could enjoy the final episodes and the “Duck Dynasty” holiday specials.

“Duck Dynasty” premiered in March 2012 and quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, ranking as the most-watched nonfiction series in cable TV history. The show still remains the top show on A&E among total viewers.

The show outlived what many thought would be a cancellation in 2013 when cast member Phil Robertson made anti-gay remarks and inflammatory statements about African-Americans in a GQ interview that became highly publicized. The controversy made national headlines, and resulted in his suspension from the show, though A&E did not ax “Duck Dynasty,” which at the time was a ratings juggernaut.

Season 11 of “Duck Dynasty” will run consecutively through Jan. 18 and then take a hiatus until March 1 for the final seven episodes. The series finale is set for Apr. 12, 2017.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Eagles being trained to hunt drones in illegal air space (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog