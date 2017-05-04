Tessa Hill is the co-founder of We Give Consent, and a 16-year-old film student living in Toronto.

I first read the book 13 Reasons Why when I was 11. It was a popular young-adult novel at the time, and I was an avid consumer of stories about school. The perceived reality of teenagehood in the books was beyond interesting for me, since I didn’t know what it was really like.

At the time, it did not seem much different from other books. I remember the story being captivating and intense, but it was never really about the experiences of the character Hannah Baker. It was more about a mystery unfolding.

When the TV adaptation of the novel came out on Netflix, I had high hopes. I thought that a show dealing with issues of suicide and sexual violence could contribute to a larger dialogue. But after getting through two episodes, I stopped watching.

The show follows Clay, a friend of Hannah Baker, in the aftermath of Hannah taking her own life. He soon discovers that she has left seven tapes, with each side directed at someone who had affected her over the past year and a half. Each side details the events and actions involving Hannah and that person.

The show may have good intentions, and it does show the ways schools fail to deal with issues like bullying, mental health, rape culture and sexual violence. But much of the story, writing and characters are flawed. Its graphic depictions of suicide and sexual assault could be a serious trigger for people who have experienced trauma or mental illness. Worse, it portrays a twisted revenge version of suicide that becomes so sensationalized that Hannah’s own experiences get disregarded.

Hannah’s entire story is told through the perspective of Clay, who has always been in love with her. We see Hannah as Clay remembers her, and her storyline almost entirely revolves around his actions. Although the plot of the show is about her life, she becomes a character that exists almost exclusively to serve him.

In fact, the entire show revolves mainly around the boys in Hannah’s life. The story is told through a male lens: Four out of six episode directors were men, as well as the show’s creator and the author of the novel. By focusing on the boys, the series does manage to highlight aspects of toxic masculinity, but it also means that female characters are never fully established or understood.

As a result, the complexity of someone struggling with mental health and trauma is entirely lost. Hannah Baker becomes an “either/or” character: either an overdramatic girl seeking revenge on the people who hurt her or a victim (and Clay a hero).

Furthermore, the graphic sexual assault storylines fail to centre survivors. The plot focuses mainly on the idea that perpetrators should end up in prison instead of acknowledging that few sexual assaults are reported, fewer still end in a conviction and the criminal justice system takes the greatest toll on the survivor.

The truth is never as simple as 13 reasons. Depression, anxiety or any mental illness isn’t always something that can be explained or justified. In the world of this big-budget teen series, the complexity of teenagers is reduced to 13 events that define a person.

Television is never a true depiction of reality, but shows like this are often a great influence on perspectives and conversations about these issues. Although I didn’t enjoy 13 Reasons very much, I don’t agree with the widespread backlash that has led many adults to ban conversations about the story in schools and teen spaces.

This mainstream piece of media should serve as a jumping-off point to have real discussions about its truths and flaws: a conversation led by young people, not dictated by the adults around us.

The thoughts and needs of young people surrounding issues of mental health and rape culture need to be put at the forefront. Our stories are not what we see on TV, but a show like this must push us to address them.

