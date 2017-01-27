Television is a different country. They do things differently there. Getting to that country can be a strange and unusual journey.

See, if I were to tell you that this story is about a thirtysomething man from Toronto, who went to Upper Canada College and graduated with a degree in environmental science and public policy from Harvard, you’d probably think it’s about a rising captain of industry, an important civil servant or an entrepreneur with his finger on the pulse of the latest thing.

Not so. It’s about this guy John Blickstead, who writes funny stuff for U.S. network sitcoms.

At one time, not so many years ago, Blickstead was an intern at the Toronto production company Alliance Atlantis. One of his duties was to collect press clippings about the company and Canadian TV and, as he explains now, that meant he read what I wrote in this newspaper almost every day. Sometimes, he says, he wondered if he’d ever meet me, because he thought he’d like to chat with me.

This amuses him because right now we are having a good chat, but it’s me asking him the questions. We’re sitting in an office at CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles. Specifically it’s the offices of the new hit CBS generation-gap sitcom The Great Indoors. John Blickstead is the executive story editor on the show.

“Executive story editor is the strangest job title,” he says, shaking his head. “It means you’re a writer with slightly more responsibility than most writers on a show. There are 16 writers on The Great Indoors. I’m not the boss but I have that little bit more to do with the finished show.”

Actually, I note that he might not be the boss, but he had enough heft to order several people out of an office so that he, I and a publicist accompanying me could sit and chat in comfort.

How he got here, this boyish-looking 33-year-old, in a plaid shirt, beard and glasses, is a winding story, one filled with lucky breaks and strange setbacks. For a start, Blickstead never expected to be sitting here, working in the legendary studio complex where such shows as Gunsmoke, Rawhide, My Three Sons, Gilligan’s Island, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Seinfeld were made. Obviously he expected to be working in environmental science, biology being his principal interest, perhaps doing research.

That’s what took him to Harvard to study, after he graduated from UCC in his hometown. He got his degree, but at Harvard things had gone a bit sideways as far as his personal interests and passions were concerned.

“The first thing I ever wrote was a musical for Hasty Pudding [the Hasty Pudding Theatricals, a legendary student drama society at Harvard], and I’ve no idea if it was any good, but it was fun to write,” he says. “I’d acted in musicals at school and enjoyed comedy, but it was a hobby, a kid’s thing.”

He’s rueful about his childhood watching TV and the shows he enjoyed. Also, about the one he wanted to see but couldn’t, for years. “My mom didn’t want me to watch The Simpsons when I was little,” he says. “I was only about 6 when it started. My mom thought the humour was too raw, too adult, a bit too negative about families, for me. Eventually, years later, I was probably watching one or two episodes a day. I remember we used to tell jokes from it at school. Now, I think it’s a way to learn about comedy. You memorize the joke and when you repeat it to someone, you’re figuring out how comedy works.”

Later on, he watched Frasier with his mother and savoured the sophistication of the humour. “We both loved it but neither of us thought I’d end up writing TV comedy.”

It was while he was at Harvard that he and a friend, American Trey Kollmer (who remains his writing partner to this day and who also works on The Great Indoors), decided to brainstorm movie ideas but got busy and never actually launched one.

“After I’d moved back to Toronto, Trey called me and asked if he could write the first act of one of our ideas as an assignment for a screenwriting class. He sent me those pages and we decided to finish the script together.”

Then they had no idea what to do with it. Blickstead was back in Toronto and had a job at Alliance Atlantis. “Not a glamorous job. It had started as a summer job, doing admin stuff. I wasn’t committed to a career in the entertainment industry. Michael MacMillan, the chairman at Alliance Atlantis, was on the board of [Upper Canada College] and he was one of the people I reached out to about a summer job. I did some corporate PR, wrote speeches for Phyllis Yaffe [then the CEO]. I packed gift bags.” He was there when Alliance Atlantis was taken over by Canwest Global. “I was made part of what was called ‘the integration team’ and we were doing something called ‘tracking synergy targets.’ Most of that was about people getting laid off. It was not funny.

“I ended up with the title ‘manager, strategy,’ which is about as weird as ‘executive story editor.’ Nobody knows what these titles mean.”

Blickstead was also taking classes at Second City in Toronto. “It was an after-work thing. I’d enjoyed Hasty Pudding at college, I got a kick out if it.” Then, one day, a strange and unlikely thing happened. “A former college roommate passed word around that a friend was now working for this production office in New York. They wanted to see scripts. I was asked because I knew people who were writing scripts. I’d written one with Trey, so we sent that off. Apparently it got sent from there to the office at [talent agency] ICM in L.A. One day, I got a call from an agent at ICM. This was bizarre. A call from Hollywood. This guy said, ‘I love this script. I want to talk about casting!’”

At this point in our chat, the publicist looked up from her phone and stared. This narrative was getting interesting.

A few days later came a reality check. “The guy called back. He said, ‘Listen, I gotta admit I’d only read the first five pages when I called before. This script needs a lot of work.’”

Undaunted, Blickstead set out for Los Angeles with Kollmer. “We drove here in five days. We had this weird idea that we had to get to Hollywood fast,” he says now, laughing at the urgency he felt. “We drove because we were moving to L.A.! So, we got here and wrote a new script that was really, really bad. It was about twins. We had this idea that Jim Carrey would play both twins and he’d love it.”

In reality, nothing happened. But the duo had an agent, thanks to that initial enthusiasm for the first five pages of their first script. “We wrote a pilot and there was interest from NBC. But there was a hitch. I didn’t have a visa to work in the U.S. An NBC lawyer looked into it and told me, ‘You might not get a visa because you have nothing to show, nothing to prove you’ve ever written anything.’ That was another reality check.”

Here, the publicist glanced up again, with a look that said, “Whoa, what a twist!”

Still, things began to work out, but in a nerve-jangling, totally stop-start pattern. The NBC pilot was rejected and after a nervous wait, Blickstead and Kollmer were hired to work on a different new NBC sitcom, Best Friends Forever. It lasted six episodes. The other shows Blickstead worked on before The Great Indoors were Animal Practice, which lasted nine episodes, Mixology, which lasted 12, and Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life, which was cancelled after seven episodes.

His work visa, of course, had come through and Blickstead has now been living in Los Angeles for six years. The Great Indoors was launched in late October last year and, after mixed reviews but strong ratings in November, CBS picked up the series for a full season of 19 episodes. More recently, that was extended to 22 episodes.

“I’m past the 13-episode point, which is new for me,” he says, with a sigh of relief. “And now it’s going to be a full season. A full 22 episodes! It’s doing pretty well and it seems CBS is behind it. This is the longest I’ve worked on a show and one thing I’ve learned is that you can never think that you actually know the characters.”

The Great Indoors (Thursdays, CBS, Global, 8:30 p.m.) is a tricky show to define. Officially, it’s this: “A renowned adventure reporter [Jack, played by Joel McHale] for an outdoor magazine … must adapt to the times when he becomes the desk-bound boss to a group of millennials in the digital department of the publication.” Some episodes are a deft satire of millennial preoccupations. Others are about Jack learning to cope with a day job.

Blickstead says the show is this: “It’s about Jack Gordon. He’s been on his own in the wild and thinks he’s equipped to deal with anything. But it turns out he can’t cope with simple things like office etiquette. And he can’t cope with a younger generation.”

What Blickstead contributes is material about work, friendship. “I like writing about the workplace and friendships. I’m not married, I’m single, so I’m not going to write about marriage and raising a family. Brothers and the complexity of brothers is another thing that really interests me, too.”

By the way, the reason John Blickstead came to my attention is that after I wrote a column about The Great Indoors, his proud brother in Toronto wrote to me, presenting me with John’s CV, education and achievements. It was very sweet of him.

These days, Blickstead says, the process of working on a comedy show varies from despair to pride. “You feel like a fraud when you face that blank sheet of paper. You got nothing. A week later, you’re so involved in it you feel you should threaten to quit if one of your jokes, just one joke, is cut from your script.”

He’s not going to quit any time soon. “I’m still learning. I’ve got scripts to write. One thing you learn on a show is that you have to respond to what you see when the actors perform the work. What works comedically, and also works emotionally, is vital. It can’t just be about funny jokes.”

At this point, at the end, the publicist is all ears, gripped by the conversation that Blickstead is finally having with me, and mainly by Blickstead’s career story and views on comedy. He’s articulate and assured, as a graduate of Upper Canada College and Harvard is expected to be. He thinks his journey to a job at CBS Studio Center is a pretty funny story. It is. Television is a different country. A pretty funny place.

Report Typo/Error