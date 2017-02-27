Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Cast members of the CBC television show Kim's Convenience: Simu Liu (left to right), Jenn Yoon, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Andrea Bang. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press

The CBC-TV comedy series Kim’s Convenience won major awards from Canada’s performers union on Saturday.

The show, about a Korean-Canadian family that runs a convenience store, won the members’ choice series ensemble award from the ACTRA Awards in Toronto.

Jean Yoon, who plays the matriarch Umma on the series, won an award for outstanding performance by a female.

Outstanding performance by a male went to Joey Klein of the film “We’re Still Together,” in which he plays a single dad who helps a bullied younger man, played by Jesse Camacho.

“Murdoch Mysteries” star Yannick Bisson received ACTRA Toronto’s 2017 award of excellence.

Linda Kash won outstanding voice performance for the animated series “Fugget About It.”

And the late Joel Harris won a posthumous ACTRA Toronto stunt award.

The 15th annual awards were presented at the Carlu by the Toronto branch of the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists.

