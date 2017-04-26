Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jared Keeso holds his award for best actor in a drama at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 1, 2015. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Letterkenny, X Company among WGC Screenwriting Awards winners Add to ...

Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On April 24, at Toronto’s Koerner Hall, the Writers Guild of Canada celebrated its own, handing out trophies at the 21st annual WGC Screenwriting Awards.

Winners included Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney for television comedy (Letterkenny), Stephanie Morgenstern and Mark Ellis for television drama (X Company) and Sherry White for feature film (Maudie, about Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis).

Other podium visitors at a gala hosted by the comedian Laurie Elliott included Aaron Martin (WGC Showrunner Award, for Slasher), Daniel Whidden (Jim Burt Screenwriting Prize, for Valhalla) and Andrew Wreggitt, who earned the Denis McGrath Award for Service to the WGC, newly named for the late screenwriter.

