“Live with Kelly and Ryan” will broadcast from Niagara Falls, Ont., next month.

The daytime talk show, hosted by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, will stage two episodes at the Oakes Garden Theatre.

The episodes will air June 5 and June 6 on CTV.

This is the third time the show has broadcast from Niagara Falls, Ont., after airings in 1996 and 2006.

Producers say “the falls provide a stunning backdrop for the show, and the audiences always have been warm and welcoming.”

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati says their “partners in tourism all came together to make this happen.”

Those interested in attending one of the broadcasts can get information on the show’s website.

