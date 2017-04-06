Pierce Brosnan’s agent was playing it cool. He knew the creative team behind the new AMC drama series The Son was up against a deadline. He knew they’d lost their star, Sam Neill, to unforeseen circumstances. So on his side of the conference table, he was radiating agent blasé hardball: “If Pierce chooses to do this …”

Meanwhile, across the table, Brosnan was saying things like, “I think this is the beard my character should have, I’ve already started growing it,” and, “My dialect coach and I are working on my south Texas accent,” and, “I want to get to set two weeks early and bone up on my shooting.”

A prestigious television series has long been considered a sound move for film actresses of a certain age. But that holds true for actors, too – and Brosnan, 63, is smart enough to know it. Having risen to fame in the 1980s on the wry detective show Remington Steele, he’d been actively looking to return to television for the past four years. His James Bond days are 20 years behind him, and the mid-level, big-studio films he’d excelled at – Mrs. Doubtfire, The Thomas Crown Affair – are now nearly non-existent.

A movie he was planning to make in Russia had fallen apart. He’d already read and admired Philipp Meyer’s 2013 source novel. His character, Eli McCullough, was “too much fun.” Kidnapped by Comanches in 1849, he has by 1915 grown into a steely, vengeful cattle rancher. (The series, which premieres Saturday night, toggles between the two time periods.) To top it off, Brosnan found the five finished scripts they’d sent him “gloriously written,” he said in a recent interview in Toronto. So in his mind, he was already on a horse in Texas, studying the cadences of Waylon Jennings, Rick Perry and Ted Poe.

“The content of material on television is so rich and varied,” Brosnan says now, in what I call Fluent Thespian – a voice that’s rich in tone but low in volume; a manner that appears confiding but maintains total control. He wanted stability – three, possibly four years of knowing he had a job. “Unless you get yourself a big blockbuster, you’re out there going pillar to post in the indie world,” he admits.

Plus, he acknowledges, “I’m getting older. I’m thinking, ‘What is the next stage of my career?’ This, I hope, will allow other character work to develop – Dumbledore in Harry Potter 10 or something. You have to look ahead, with grace and acceptance. I want to have fun doing that.”

Having risen to fame on the detective show Remington Steele, Brosnan says he’d been actively looking to return to television for the past four years. Van Redin/AMC

As disappointed as Kevin Murphy, the showrunner of The Son, was to lose Neill, he knew Brosnan could more than fill the character’s boots. “Eli is a legend, a rock star, he’s the Mick Jagger and Richard Burton of his era, the white kid who ‘mastered the savages,’” Murphy says in a separate interview. “Everyone wants to be near him, to have their picture taken with him, to bask in the glow of his innate radiance. Pierce can turn that on and off so effortlessly. He has the grace, the élan, the sophistication and charm of Eli. But there’s also a mystique about him. He can access this incredible, dark pragmatism.”

Perhaps that’s because Brosnan survived some dire circumstances of his own. His father took off soon after Pierce’s birth in County Louth, Ireland. When Pierce was 4, his mother moved to England to become a nurse, leaving him first with his grandparents, then with an aunt, then an uncle; finally, he ended up in a boarding house.

“Eli is an animal who observes,” Brosnan says. “By the time the story starts, he’s already lost three families. I know what it’s like to be from a fractured family, or no family. I know what it’s like to be moved around. I think my Celtic background also helps, that sense of the Earth tied around your soul.”

As a boy in a tight Catholic community, “I always knew I was different,” he continues. “I understood why my mother left. I could see why, if she’d stayed, we would have been pulled under. To be a single mother in 1953 was a black mark on your soul. The priests would name you, and shame you, from the pulpit. She thought, ‘Screw it, I’m not having that. I’m going to make a better life for this boy and myself.’ That came with a certain heartache, for both of us. But from sorrow and suffering always comes greatness, if you know how to find it, and not be buckled under by it.”

At age 11, Brosnan reunited with his mother and her new husband, first in Scotland, then in England, where he attended a “massive, 2,000 kids” state comprehensive school in roughneck southwest London. “They didn’t want to say my name. They called me ‘Irish,’” he recalls. “Which they thought was an insult, but I wore as a badge of beauty.”

Pierce Brosnan, right, says he relates to his character in The Son because of similar dire familial circumstances between the two. Van Redin/AMC

He ran with the thugs. “It was either that or get the head knocked off you,” he says. When fighting became too painful, he found humour: “You begin to assimilate and play the role. Every feeling is buried. So you’re already acting.”

He left school at 15 with a cardboard folder of drawings and paintings, and landed a job at a small commercial art studio, where he “drew straight lines, made cups of tea, and watered spider plants.” He also went to the movies, a lot, and one of his colleagues noticed. He invited Brosnan to the Oval House Theatre. Brosnan was hooked from the first workshop: “Lying on the floor and humming, everyone touching each other,” he recalls. “I thought, ‘If this is acting, I’m in!’”

As for The Son, with its focus on tumultuous Mexican-American relations as the Texas border is redrawn, “Its arrival couldn’t have been better timed,” Brosnan says. “We never imagined we’d be in such a torn-apart political arena – borders, immigration, the sheer lunacy of the wall.”

Plus, he’s become rather fond of wearing Eli’s hat. “It’s a George Strait, a crisp look,” Brosnan says, grinning. “I wear it ‘round the house, much to the chagrin of my wife. In my defence, it’s sunny in Malibu.”