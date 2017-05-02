Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry will participate in a feature length documentary about the life and work of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales for ITV. The U.K. commercial broadcaster has commissioned the feature documentary to mark the 20th anniversary of the British royal’s tragic death. HBO has already acquired rights for the U.S.

ITV says the film will be built around contributions from the two princes who both talk openly about Princess Diana and the influence she had on their lives. They will offer their own unique perspectives on Princess Diana’s contribution to public life including her charitable and humanitarian work.

“This new ITV film will offer viewers a fresh and revealing insight into Princess Diana through the personal and intimate reflections of her two sons and of her friends and family, many of whom have never spoken before, to bring together a definitive portrait of a unique person who touched the lives of millions,” said Jo Clinton-Davis, controller of factual at ITV.

The film will be produced by Oxford Film and Television for ITV, which previously produced feature-length documentary “Our Queen at Ninety,” which aired as part of channel’s 90th birthday celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II in May 2016. Nick Kent will serve as executive producer for Oxford Film and Television.

The as-yet-untitled documentary will be directed and produced by Ashley Gething. It was commissioned by Clinton-Davis and Sue Murphy, head of factual entertainment at ITV.

The princess died tragically following a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997. The documentary will air later this year but no air date has yet been set.

