Alan Thicke, the pride of Kirkland Lake, Ont., died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He achieved many successes, some in Canada and many in Hollywood. Some will recall his biggest flop – Thicke of the Night, a U.S. syndicated talk show that failed after one season as a challenger to The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1984 – but most will recall his seven-season stint as the wisdom-dispensing dad on ABC’s hit family sitcom Growing Pains.

In the post-Norman Lear era of the 1980s, edgy was out and squeaky clean was in. When asked about Growing Pains recently, Thicke described the show to The Globe and Mail as “corny and dated.”

It was that. It was also, after the tumultuous 1970s, precisely what American audiences wanted. People desired a window, not a mirror – good times, but not Lear’s ironically titled Good Times.

And so television audiences watched prime-time family fare, with well-scrubbed children growing up affluently – on The Cosby Show, on Growing Pains and on The Facts of Life (with its theme song co-written by the multi-talented Thicke).

People wanted less of the single-mom sitcoms One Day at a Time and Alice (which both began in the seventies and ended in the eighties) and more Diff’rent Strokes, which took underprivileged black kids and put them in a posh family situation. That particular theme carried on to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the 1990s.

Though Thicke was married three times (including once to a former Miss World), was at one time engaged to an actress more than 20 years his junior and enjoyed an active dating regimen, his Growing Pains father act, according to those who knew him well, was not purely an act.

“We were tweeting each other the other day,” singer Anne Murray told The Globe, “mostly about how proud we were of our children.”

Terry David Mulligan, whose friendship with Thicke dates back to the 1980s, recently interviewed Thicke for Hollywood & Vines TV, a wine show co-hosted with the actor Jason Priestley. “He told me he didn’t know anything about wine except that he liked it,” the Canadian actor and radio and television personality told The Globe. “We didn’t use it on the actual show, but he was more interested in talking about his son.”

In 2015, Robin Thicke was involved in a lawsuit with the Marvin Gaye estate over copyright infringement involving Robin’s hit song Blurred Lines. “Alan supported Robin 100 per cent,” Mulligan said.

If Thicke’s Growing Pains character (a psychiatrist, Dr. Jason Seaver, who worked from home) lived in a well-buffed world in which family problems took less than 30 minutes each week to solve, Thicke was less white-bread than he might have appeared.

“He looked so square, but we should remember that he produced Fernwood 2-Night, which was as hip a show as there was,” said Mark Breslin, co-founder of the Canadian comedy club chain Yuk Yuk’s. “And he had a willingness to take chances on edgy comedy.”

Because Breslin was edgy himself as a comedian, he rarely landed television spots. Thicke, when he hosted the CTV daytime talk show The Alan Thicke Show, overrode the advice of his talent scouts and booked Breslin three times. “I’ll never forget it,” Breslin told The Globe. “Nobody else had the guts to do that.”

Both Murray and Mulligan praise Thicke’s writing ability and his energy. “He was one of the most talented people I ever met,” said Murray, who met Thicke in the early 1970s when he was a writer on The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour. “He was quick-witted, and the stuff would just come off the top of his head.”

Thicke produced and wrote many of Murray’s television specials.

Mulligan saw the same seemingly effortless talent in the 1980s in Los Angeles, where he would hang out in Thicke’s kitchen. “He would be writing dialogue for whatever show he was pitching or proposing, while he was chatting with me at the same time,” Mulligan recalled. “I never saw anything like it.

“He was just a ball of energy,” Mulligan continued. “I thought I was working at full speed, but this man was well down the highway.”

