Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, half of MTV’s Rob & Big duo, died on Tuesday, his rep confirmed to Variety. He was 45.

A cause of death has not yet been reported.

Boykin was skateboarder and entrepreneur Rob Dyrdek’s best friend and bodyguard, starring alongside him in Rob & Big for three seasons. The reality series showed the two in their day-to-day lives, filming such adventures as the duo adopting a mini-horse and breaking Guinness world records.

The show premiered in 2006 and ended in 2008, after Boykin had a child and stopped living with Dyrdek. He would go on to appear in several episodes of Dyrdek’s follow-up to Rob & Big, Fantasy Factory, as well as three episodes of Dyrdek’s other MTV show, Ridiculousness.

Before he was on television, Boykin served in the U.S. Navy. He also started a clothing line named after his catchphrase, “Do work,” in 2007.

Boykin last tweeted just a day before his death, on Monday. Chanel West Coast, who appeared with Boykin on Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness, tweeted after news broke, “RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I’ll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family.”

