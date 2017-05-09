Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin arrives at the launch of Warner Bros. 'Mortal Kombat Legacy' at Saint Felix II on April 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
Alex Stedman

LOS ANGELES — Reuters

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, half of MTV’s Rob & Big duo, died on Tuesday, his rep confirmed to Variety. He was 45.

A cause of death has not yet been reported.

Boykin was skateboarder and entrepreneur Rob Dyrdek’s best friend and bodyguard, starring alongside him in Rob & Big for three seasons. The reality series showed the two in their day-to-day lives, filming such adventures as the duo adopting a mini-horse and breaking Guinness world records.

The show premiered in 2006 and ended in 2008, after Boykin had a child and stopped living with Dyrdek. He would go on to appear in several episodes of Dyrdek’s follow-up to Rob & Big, Fantasy Factory, as well as three episodes of Dyrdek’s other MTV show, Ridiculousness.

Before he was on television, Boykin served in the U.S. Navy. He also started a clothing line named after his catchphrase, “Do work,” in 2007.

Boykin last tweeted just a day before his death, on Monday. Chanel West Coast, who appeared with Boykin on Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness, tweeted after news broke, “RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I’ll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family.”

