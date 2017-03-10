Another season of “Schitt’s Creek” is headed to CBC-TV next year.

The network says the hit comedy series, created by Eugene Levy and his son Dan, will return for another round of episodes in 2018.

It’s a further vote of confidence for the riches-to-rags story of the Rose family, who start anew in a small town after falling on hard times. The show’s cast also includes Catherine O’Hara, Chris Elliott and Sarah Levy.

“Schitt’s Creek” started as a high-profile CBC show but has grown its international fanbase through a distribution deal on Netflix and U.S. cable channel Pop, which is also picking up the fourth season.

The comedy is also collecting a growing number of accolades, with Emily Hampshire winning her second Canadian Screen Award for best supporting actress on Wednesday.

“Schitt’s Creek” is also in the running at Sunday’s main Canadian Screen Awards event for best comedy series and best comedy performance for Eugene Levy and O’Hara.

Two episodes are left in the show’s current third season, with the final one airing on March 21.

