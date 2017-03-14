Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Stephen Hillenburg, creator of the popular animated series Spongebob Squarepants is interviewed by Reuters in Singapore, January 28, 2005. (LUIS ASCUI/REUTERS)
Stephen Hillenburg, creator of the popular animated series Spongebob Squarepants is interviewed by Reuters in Singapore, January 28, 2005. (LUIS ASCUI/REUTERS)

SpongeBob creator says he has Lou Gehrig’s disease Add to ...

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The creator of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants says he has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Stephen Hillenburg tells Variety that he will continue to work on the show and his other passions for as long as he’s able.

Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control the muscles. There is no known cure.

The 55-year-old Hillenburg is a former marine biology teacher who created the series featuring an animated sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea in 1999.

Nickelodeon says in a statement to Variety that Hillenburg “is a brilliant creator who brings joy to millions of fans” and that the network’s “thoughts and support” are with Hillenburg and his family.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Stolen Stradivarius returns to stage (The Associated Press)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular