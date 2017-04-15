Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this image released by CBS, contestants, from left, Jeff Varner, Sarah Lacina, Zeke Smith and Debbie Wanner appear at the Tribal Council portion of the competition series Survivor: Game Changers. Survivor contestant Varner, who outed fellow competitor Smith as transgender on the Wednesday night, April 12, 2017, episode of the CBS reality competition, has been fired from his real estate job. (Jeffrey Neira/AP)
In this image released by CBS, contestants, from left, Jeff Varner, Sarah Lacina, Zeke Smith and Debbie Wanner appear at the Tribal Council portion of the competition series Survivor: Game Changers. Survivor contestant Varner, who outed fellow competitor Smith as transgender on the Wednesday night, April 12, 2017, episode of the CBS reality competition, has been fired from his real estate job. (Jeffrey Neira/AP)

Survivor contestant who outed competitor loses his job Add to ...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Survivor contestant Jeff Varner, who outed fellow competitor Zeke Smith as transgender on Wednesday night’s episode of the CBS reality competition, has been fired from his real-estate job.

The Greensboro News & Record reports Varner was fired on Thursday from Allen Tate Realtors because he was “in the middle of a news story that we don’t want anything to do with.”

Varner made accusations of “a deception” before revealing that Smith is transgender on the episode. Varner was immediately criticized by other players. He repeatedly apologized, but was voted out of the competition.

John Doyle: With transgender outing on Survivor, a political lesson from reality TV

Smith explained that he didn’t mention that he was transgendered because he didn’t want to be known as “the trans Survivor player.”

He writes in The Hollywood Reporter that by calling him deceptive, Varner invoked “one of the most odious stereotypes of transgender people.”

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular