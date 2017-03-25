The trailer for the new TV series based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian classic The Handmaid’s Tale has been released. The series, starring Elisabeth Moss as Offred the Handmaid, and Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford, takes place in the totalitarian society of Gilead, ruled by a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state and forces handmaids to bear children for the ruling class.

The series is set to set to premiere on April 26 on U.S. streaming service Hulu.

Social media was quick to equate the series and the novel with the culture surrounding the Donald Trump presidency. The reaction promoted Atwood, an avid Twitter user, to tweet, “(Sigh) First published in 1985.”

Atwood also tweeted that an announcement was coming Monday on the series’s availability in Canada.

