A regular on the CBC sitcom Mr. D and formerly the host of the Comedy Network’s Match Game, Darrin Rose has been a fixture on the Canadian comedy scene for some time. Currently touring his Darrin Rose’s Fun Night Out Comedy & Variety Show in Ontario, the comedian let us in on his current fixations.

What he’s watching: “You know what’s great? The Crown. It’s a Netflix show about the early years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign – it’s like if Downton Abbey only took place upstairs. It’s a fun look behind the curtain at the stress of being one of the richest, most famous people in the world. A tough job, I guess.”

What he’s tuned into: “I love the Taggart and Torrens podcast, by Canadian national treasure Jonathan Torrens (my castmate on Mr. D) and Jeremy Taggart. They give ’er so hard with the Canadianity, you’ll be drinkin’ Canadian Club and eating butter tarts in no time. It’s so funny they now tour the country recording the show, where people pay to watch them record something you can listen to for free. That’s impressive.”

What he just read: “Norm Macdonald’s fantastic book, Based on a True Story: A Memoir. It’s confusing because it’s called a memoir, but it’s actually a novel. That’s a bit of sleight of hand that makes the whole thing a great ride. Norm’s one of the funniest people on Earth, and it turns out he’s a great writer as well.”

Darrin Rose's Fun Night Out Comedy & Variety Show plays the Isabel Bader Theatre, Feb. 10, 8 p.m.

