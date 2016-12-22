Razor sharp and hyper-literate as a performer and writer, Ron James is a throwback to a folksier time of Canadiana. On Dec. 30, he delivers his annual New Year’s television special, this year titled True North. The humorist is not a man of few words, but he never wastes a single one of them. Here’s what’s been occupying his leisure time of late.

What he’s reading: “Testimony, Robbie Robertson’s homage to the genesis of his career, spent playing guitar as a 16-year-old for Rompin’ Ronnie Hawkins across early 1960s America and in tough corners of a Toronto gone, is nothing short of a tribal song, peppered with nefarious characters who inhabit the smoke-choked bars of midnight gigs all woven together in this tapestry of rock ’n’ roll memory.”

What he’s listening to: “Keep Me Singing, by Van Morrison. It’s an album that connects on lots of levels, reminding us why Van the Man’s voice is encoded in the collective DNA of a generation, thanks to goosebump-inducing songs like Memory Lane and The Pen Is Mightier Than The Sword. Arrangements run syrup smooth, complimenting lyrics evocative of days spent in the bulletproof company of youth, when all our Gods were the same.”

What he’s watching: “Westworld. I wasted six hours of my life watching half a dozen episodes of this overproduced HBO homage to excess featuring cowboy robots, hooker robots, Native American robots, horse robots, bird robots, Anthony Hopkins acting like a robot and a mind-baffling plotline with murderous humans fornicating with murderous robots. I miss Deadwood.”

Ron James’s New Year’s special True North airs on CBC, Dec. 30, 9 p.m. (repeats Jan. 1, 9 p.m.).

