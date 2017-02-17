It’s been 37 years since Eric Braeden stole his first scene as businessman Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless. In his new memoir, I’ll Be Damned, the German immigrant shares details about growing up in the years following the Second World War, the decision to change his name (Hans-Jorg Gudegast) to make it in Hollywood, and – of course – a whole bunch of dishy details on playing Genoa City’s beloved Black Knight.

You have been playing Victor Newman since 1980, so about half of your life, shooting four days a week. Do you ever have to remind yourself that you are not a billionaire who lives in Genoa City?

It’s an interesting question, but no, never. Of course, I wish I could call my pilot to fly to Paris for lunch [like Victor], but as soon as we are finished shooting I don’t think about him for one moment. As soap-opera actors, we memorize pages and pages of dialogue. You get into your dressing and you start cramming. You learn to focus on one thing very closely and then you shoot it and then it’s done. We shoot over 100 pages every day. A nighttime series does about 10. A film does about two to three. Imagine that. There isn’t time to sit around and bullshit. It’s bing, bing, bing. Done.

I was surprised to find pictures of you from a premustache era. What came first, the role on The Y&R or the signature facial hair?

Actually, that started on Gunsmoke in the seventies. I had done five episodes. They wanted me for a different character, so they asked me to grow a mustache and that was it. It just became a part of me. I have never thought of getting rid of it.

In the book, you describe Victor’s earliest storyline, where he kidnaps a romantic rival and feeds him dead rats. By the time I started watching in 1988, it seems like the character had become a little less depraved.

Ha! That’s right. Victor had a dungeon where he kept his enemies. It depends on the writer, but on the whole, I think he became more civilized and certainly softened by his grandchildren. [When I first took the role on The Y&R], I had spent 20 years playing bad guys. After about a year, I went to them and said, “Listen, I can’t do this any more. It’s too dehumanizing, too one-dimensional.” I was ready to leave and then [creator and head writer] Bill Bell came up with this very complex back story for the character. I remember doing the first scene – it was Christmas Eve and Nikki was married to Victor, but she didn’t really know about his background. She kept on probing and probing and then finally he broke down and told her that he was abandoned at an orphanage by his mother, never to see her or his father again. I remember the day I did that scene, I walked to my dressing room and I called my wife and I said, “I want to stay.” It just opened a whole wide range of emotions and vulnerabilities.

Victor and Nikki is the love story that keeps on giving. Pop quiz: Do you know how many times you two have married and remarried?

I don’t know. Four or five times? Maybe more. Victor has so much money, he doesn’t care.

What is it about that relationship that viewers love so much?

You know, I really don’t know and I don’t want to know because I don’t want to analyze it. Melody Thomas Scott [Nikki] and I obviously have chemistry, but other than that, thinking too much about things is not my approach to acting. I just want to do a scene and see what happens in that scene.

You say you and Peter Bergman – a.k.a. Victor’s arch nemesis Jack Abbott – have adapted to each other’s very different styles of acting. How so?

Peter is an immaculately prepared actor. I love working with him. I always tell him that I think he sleeps in his suit. He comes to rehearsal fully dressed as Jack. My way is different, but we got to a place where we both respect each other’s way of doing things.

I will never forget the famous scene where Victor has the heart attack after exploding on Jack. Is it fun to play those major temper-tantrum scenes?

I like to do them if it’s justified in the script and it comes out of something that is real. I want it to feel organic, not just for the sake of it. The moments that I like the most are when he is more vulnerable. I have never been as big on the manipulative cold stuff.

But you’re so good at it!

I know, I know.

Do you have a least-favourite storyline?

I do, but think I’m made in a way where I try to forget things.

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say the Victor/Sharon romance felt all kinds of wrong.

Well, that turned into something that it shouldn’t have been. I had suggested that wouldn’t it be incredible to do a story where a father has something to do with his son’s wife. Absolute taboo, but dramatically very interesting. My suggestion was Sharon seduces Victor and he succumbs to it, but after he is so deeply ashamed and embarrassed that he leaves town. I thought he could go to Greece and join an order of Gregorian monks. Meanwhile, [private investigator] Paul Williams is getting more and more on the track. Victor gets wind of this and he escapes again and then when we see him again he’s under a freeway in L.A. He’s started drinking and finally his son and his daughter find him and confront him. He has become a bum and he is in so much agony over what he did that he isn’t sure if he wants to go back. So that’s what I wanted to do and then they turned it into this total nonsense where Victor gets married to Sharon and I hated it. I hated it! It was a waste of a great story.

Wow! Do actors on The Y&R often suggest story lines?

Some do, but I don’t very often at all. That’s one that I thought could have been great, but they did a stupid job.

In the book you take issue with the stereotype that soaps are the domain of bored housewives and people in nursing homes.

It’s just such a cliché and total nonsense. Soaps are watched in all stratas of society, from the ghetto to the highest place. Years ago, Sports Illustrated did a story. They were fascinated by the fact that all kinds of pro athletes were fans of the show – George Foreman, Muhammad Ali, Tommy Hearns, George Chuvalo. It’s not that housewives don’t watch, it’s just that our audience is so diverse. I’m very proud of that.

