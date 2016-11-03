Amy Schumer

Her Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer is a hit, her memoir The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo reportedly earned her a $9-million advance, she’s graced the cover of both Vanity Fair and Vogue this year and she just headlined Madison Square Garden. Schumer, who provokes controversy and blushing laughter with her candor, is at the top of the comedy game. And if you have a problem with her, she might just ask you to kiss her … lower back tattoo. Nov. 9, 8 p.m. $39 to $140. Air Canada Centre, 40 Bay St., 855-985-5000 or ticketmaster.ca.

Arkells

The Hamilton alt-rockers forged their workingman’s cred with 2008’s hard-driving hit single Oh, The Boss Is Coming!, then expressed wonderment with the 2014 tune Never Thought That This Would Happen, and recently reached some sort of pinnacle when they met Drake’s dad in Memphis and later cast him in their video for the song called, well, Drake’s Dad. Now, these Juno winners are headlining Massey Hall for two sold-out nights. Started at the bottom, and now, apparently, Arkells is here. Nov. 4 and 5, 8 p.m. $39.50 to $99.50. Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St., 416-872-4255 or masseyhall.com.

Chasse-Galerie

Here comes Storefront Theatre’s rambunctious holiday hit from a year ago, remounted at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts in the Distillery District. The foot-stomping musical based on a Canadian folk tale is set on New Year’s Eve, but there are no balls dropping deep in the Quebec forest where four female coureuses des bois make a soul-risking deal involving a magic canoe and a tight deadline to make it home. Nov. 11 to 26. $25 to $50. Young Centre, 50 Tank House Lane, 416-866-8666 or soulpepper.ca.

Reel Asian International Festival

Opening this year’s event of Asian cinema is Soul Mate (Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., at Isabel Bader Theatre), an intimate saga about friendship starring young Zhou Dongyu as one of two female friends whose bond is tested when a shared secret is uncovered. Other features include Bad Rap (about the awkwardness of being Asian in North America’s hip hop culture), Double Happiness (a Sandra Oh vehicle from 1994) and the closing-night feature Sairat, a Romeo-and-Juliet love story from the Indian filmmaker Nagraj Manjule. Nov. 8 to Nov. 19. Various locations in Toronto and Richmond Hill. Info at: reelasian.com.

Wasteland

Rightly believing that there’s no romp like a post-apocalyptic romp, the local comedic theatre company Sex T-Rex has a blast with a nuclear blast. Wasteland involves warlords, car chases and cannibals, naturally, but also a loopy protagonist with a talking dog by his side and a song in his heart. He’s mad to the max, on a soulful mission to find a sliver of grace among civilization’s irradiated ruins. Nov. 9, 16 and 17, 10:30 p.m. $15. Second City, 51 Mercer St., 416-343-0011 or secondcity.com.

