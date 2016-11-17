Come From Away

The neon lights of Broadway? The runway lights of Gander International Airport? These two things are not mutually exclusive. The Irene Sankoff and David Hein musical Come From Away, which celebrates a Newfoundland town’s humanity during the terrorist-stricken times surrounding Sept. 11, 2001, is set to song-and-dance its way into the hearts and minds of Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in the spring of 2017. Before that big day, the production touches down for a tryout in Toronto, where audiences are expected to cheer for a stopover like they never have before. To Jan. 8. $60 to $139. Royal Alexandra Theatre, 250 King St. W., 416-872-1212 or mirvish.com.

Hot Docs Podcast Fest

Before there was the crazy-popular podcast Serial (and fellow true-crime obsessions such as Netflix’s Making a Murderer and HBO’s The Jinx), there was Criminal, an episodic series self-described as being about “people who’ve done wrong, been wronged, or gotten caught somewhere in the middle.” Routinely included in any worthwhile roundup of the best podcasts around, Criminal is part of a festival dedicated to innovative storytelling, with panel discussions and live tapings providing the only real reasons for fans of the fast-growing content platform to take the earbuds out of their ears. Nov. 18 to 20. $16 to $29. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor St. W., 416-637-3123 or hotdocs.ca.

Jean-Michel Blais

“Creation is re-creation,” the pop-classical pianist Jean-Michel Blais told The Globe and Mail, when asked about the inspirations behind his pieces. “Parts are reshaped. Not everything comes from me. I don’t own it all.” What the Quebec musician does not own, he captures – whether it is the moods of the composer Erik Satie or the imagination of his fast-growing audience. On Saturday, he offers the graceful, thoughtful creations of Il, a debut album of daydream music and soft avant-garde escapes. Nov. 19, 9 p.m. $17. Great Hall, 1087 Queen St. W., ticketweb.ca.

Freedom First – Hungary 1956 Film Festival

Though it was crushed, Hungary’s anti-Soviet uprising in the autumn of 1956 was an important rip in the Iron Curtain, with its effects rippling on for decades. This weekend, a festival marks a significant event with documentaries, feature films, panel discussions and Q & A sessions. Highlights include 2001’s An American Rhapsody (a bio-drama starring Nastassja Kinski and Scarlett Johansson; Nov. 18, 9 p.m.) and the 2006 investigative doc The Face of the Revolution – In Search of a Budapest Girl (Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.). To Nov. 20. Free (advance tickets, $5, available at 416-599-8433). TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St. W., 1956canada.ca.

Eat, Buy, Repeat: Second City’s Guide to the Holidays

With the holly and the jolly comes the hurly and the burly. And with all that comes the annual lampooning of Yuletide revelling from the excellent Second City jokesters. The comedy revue includes new sketches and some old chestnuts as well, all offered as seasonal satire and an occasion for eggnog spit-takes. Nov. 21 to Jan. 1, 2017. $22 to $35. Second City, 51 Mercer St., 416-343-0011 or secondcity.com.

Report Typo/Error