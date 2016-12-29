O.J.: Made in America

What, you don’t know about the football star and murder-trial defendant O.J. Simpson? Well, it’s a long story – about eight hours long, when it comes to ESPN's critically raved-about documentary series that is being screened in one day-long binge at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Jan. 1, 2 p.m. $10 to $20. 506 Bloor St. W., 416-637-3123 or boxoffice.hotdocs.ca

Sebastian Maniscalco

The blunt Italian-American standup star can’t hide his exasperation at the foolishness and contradictions of everyday life, and nor should he. It’s his thing. Sebastian Maniscalco’s routine is bodily and full of life, with his simple observations and expressed annoyances often punctuated with a rhetorical catch phrase that inspired the name of his Why Would You Do That? Tour. Jan. 5 (7 p.m.) and Jan. 6 and 7 (7 and 9:30 p.m.). $53 to $89. Sony Centre, 1 Front St. W., 855-872-7669 or ticketmaster.ca

Lemon Bucket Orkestra

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. And when life gives you the Lemon Bucket Orkestra, make a beeline to their show – an over-the-moon happening of klezmer-plus music by a party-starting (and party-finishing) band that never sousaphones it in. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $30 to $35. Opera House, 735 Queen St. E., 888-732-1680 or ticketfly.com

Infinity

Hannah Moscovitch’s hit play Infinity is destined to go on and on. An affecting play about love, sex and math by the Tarragon playwright-in-residence is back by popular demand, giving audiences another chance to see a critically lauded piece that is both a family drama and a play of ideas. Jan. 4 to 29. $29 to $60. Tarragon Theatre Extraspace, 30 Bridgman Ave., 416-531-1827 or tarragontheatre.com

The Sadies

“Long gone are the days, they’ve all passed away, oh yeah.” The first single off the Sadies forthcoming album Northern Passages is Riverview Fog, a twinkling piece of gentle psychedelia and haunting Lightfootian reflection. Some of the best last sounds of 2016 will be heard at the Horseshoe Tavern, courtesy of an alt-folk band practiced in the art of lasting impressions. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $30. 416-598-4226 or horseshoetavern.com

