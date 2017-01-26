John

Ravishingly reviewed upon its off-Broadway premiere in 2015, Annie Baker’s intriguing drama about a young Brooklyn couple at odds who check into a spooky inn near a Civil War battlefield, makes its Canadian debut with excitement in front of it. “I like spooky things,” one character says. “I like scary stories.” Many of us do, especially when the story comes from the Pulitzer-winning playwright Baker.

Jan. 31 to Feb. 19 (previews begin Jan. 29). $20 to $47. Berkeley Street Theatre Upstairs, 26 Berkeley St., 416-368-3110 or companytheatre.ca.

Viktor Kolář: Canada, 1968-1973

In between black and white is grey, which is the tone of the Canada captured in the photographs of the famed Czech shooter Viktor Kolář at the turn of the seventies. The images of everyday urban life are austere, with a distinct drabness at work. On the street, in an airport or in a subway, a nation’s unremarkable people go about their unsmiling business.

To Feb. 18. Free. Stephen Bulger Gallery, 1026 Queen St. W., 416-504-0575 or bulgergallery.com.

John Early & Kate Berlant 555

The new Hollywood-set web comedy 555 will be available online starting Jan. 31, but those who not willing to wait can catch the first episode in the company of the show’s stars, the comic collaborators Kate Berlant and John Early. After a screening, the two will perform live, perhaps riffing on the show’s themes of greed, egotism and big Tinseltown dreams.

Jan. 29, 8 p.m. $12 to $20. Adelaide Hall, 250 Adelaide St. W., 647-344-1234 or ticketfly.com.

The Last Waltz 40 Tour

In 1976, the Band was worn out and, perhaps, overburdened by its own history. Which didn’t stop the mostly Canadian group from throwing itself an excellent sendoff at San Francisco’s Warfield Theater, an event captured in Martin Scorsese’s sublime film The Last Waltz. Forty years later, the experience is recollected by a tour (featuring Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Don Was, Michael McDonald and others) that recreates that final concert.

Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. $63 to $203. Sony Centre, 1 Front St. E., 855-872-7669 or ticketmaster.ca.

Power Plant Winter Exhibitions

This weekend sees the unveiling of three solo exhibits, including Maria Hupfield’s The One Who Keeps on Giving (film and objects), Kapwani Kiwanga’s A Wall is Just a Wall (installation) and Jonathas de Andrade’s On Fishes, Horses and Man, an exhibition that includes O peixe (The Fish), a film of fishermen holding close their catch in intimate, morbid embraces.

Jan. 28 to May 14. Free. The Power Plant, 231 Queens Quay W., 416-973-4949 or thepowerplant.org.

Report Typo/Error